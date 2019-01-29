Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling Is Silencing The Doubters

Anthony Scott
Jan. 29 2019
The Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville wrestling team is turning some heads this season. With only one senior on the team the Wolves are first in the state.

The Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville wrestling team had an impressive finish, coming in 4th place at the state tournament last year, and now this year they are going for the gold.

“I think us being there last year will help us keep more focus on actually winning state instead of just the experience of being there,” Caleb Pesta, LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Captain, said.

The team lost five seniors from a year ago, but their youth will not stop the Wolves from accomplishing their goals.

“In wrestling, we’ve always said if you’re in seventh grade and on varsity it doesn’t matter if you wrestle seniors, we believe that they can beat them” Jacob Lorentz, LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Head Coach, said. “If you’re on varsity in our room, you have a shot.”

“I think it makes everyone doubt us a little bit more,” Austin Carr, LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Captain, said. “They think we’re young and don’t have enough experience. It’s kind of nice having them doubt us.”

However, no one should be doubting the Wolves after what they accomplished on December 20th.

“We beat Tracy-Milroy, they were number one at the time,” Justin Crandall, LP-GE/Browerville Wrestling Captain, said. “When we beat them, it kind of flipped the switch for us and we realized we can actually do this.”

The Wolves are 20-1, and they have challenged themselves this season competing against some class AA schools.

“To wrestle top notch competition, you don’t see that every day,” Lorentz said. “It only prepares us for the end.”

Two years ago, the Wolves were practicing in a hardwood gym, but now they have a new practice facility, and it has paid off.

“It’s dramatically helped on injuries, it’s dramatically helped on are practice time,” Lorentz said. “It’s awesome that they gave us a dedicated space”

Since their new practice facility was built, Long Prairie is 44-4 in the regular season, and they believe they can accomplish anything.

“To be in the position we are today, I don’t think anyone believed it, but we did,” Lorentz said. “Once kids believe in stuff, you’re dangerous.”

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville will take the mat this Saturday, February 2nd for the Park Region Individual Conference Tournament.

 

Anthony Scott
