Long Lake Conservation Center To Host 5th Annual ‘Nature Rocks’ Concert This Summer

The Long Lake Conservation Center, located in Aitkin County in Palisade, is set to host its fifth annual Nature Rocks Concert for Conservation later this summer.

The scholarship fundraiser will be presented through the Long Lake Conservation Foundation, which exists to support Long Lake’s mission of inspiring a deep appreciation of nature, promoting wise use of natural resources, and fostering a lifelong stewardship of the environment.

The average middle school student spends 10 hours of screen time each day but less than 10 minutes of time in nature. Studies have found that outdoor school experiences like those at Long Lake greatly reduce anxiety and other social and emotional issues, as well as improve academic achievement.

“Now you got kids who have reached 13 and 14 years old that have never walked on a lake before, which goes to illustrate what we’re doing is so important,” stated Long Lake Conservation Center Manager Dave McMillan. “We want to make sure that Minnesota’s rich, outdoor heritage is passed on from our generation to the next.”

Martin Zellar will be the opening performance before the Jayhawks take the stage on Jul. 18. Proceeds from the concert will go toward allowing kids to attend summer camps and outdoor school at the Long Lake Conservation Center.