Lakeland PBS

Lois Riess Sentenced to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Killing Husband

Lakeland News — Aug. 12 2020

A Minnesota woman who earlier pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Florida has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to killing her husband before going on the run.

58-year-old Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the March 2018 shooting death of her husband, David Riess, at their southern Minnesota home. Lois Riess was returned to Minnesota last month after pleading guilty to killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida. Authorities alleged Riess targeted Hutchinson because they looked alike and Riess intended to steal her identity.

Riess received a life sentence in December after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Hutchinson’s death.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Stacy Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Offenses in Connection with Grand Rapids Theft

Bail Set at $1 Million for Man Charged with Killing Woman 34 Years Ago in Chisholm

Governor Walz Scheduled to Make Announcement on School Reopening Plans

Chisholm Man Arrested in 1986 Homicide Cold Case

Latest Stories

Pandemic Leaves Its Mark on This Year's Primary Election

Posted on Aug. 12 2020

Sanford Health to Host Bemidji Blood Drive August 13th-14th

Posted on Aug. 12 2020

Bemidji High School and BSU Still Waiting For Information on Fan Attendance

Posted on Aug. 12 2020

Lakes Area Music Festival Prepares For Their Last Week of Summer Performances

Posted on Aug. 12 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Trumpeter Swan Research Project Underway

Posted on Aug. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.