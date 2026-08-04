Logo Ideas Wanted for Soon-To-Be City of Northern Near Bemidji

As Northern Township near Bemidji prepares to become the City of Northern after an incorporation petition was granted earlier this year, local leaders are asking residents to help shape its new identity.

Community members can now submit their own ideas for the city’s official logo, with officials saying Northern’s future identity could begin with something as simple as a sketch or written idea. Northern residents are being encouraged to share what makes their community unique and help inspire a logo that represents it for years to come.

“We’re about to make that transition into [the] City of Northern, and we wanted to include the residents in on whatever we can during that process,” Said Northern Township Administrator Chris Lahn. “One of the things being the logo for the city, it would be something that would help shape the identity, really, for the city moving forward. Definitely looking for things that would be unique characteristics of the area that we could include in helping to shape that identity for this new City of Northern.”

Submissions are due by Aug. 31 and can be emailed to Lahn at [email protected]. The township board will review the ideas in September as it works toward a final design.