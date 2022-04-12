Logging Truck Slides Off The Road Into a Residents Driveway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10am of a semi tractor-trailer that had slid off Hubbard County Road 9 and was now jackknifed in the caller’s driveway. When Deputies, and medical staff responded to the scene. Deputies found a 2019 Kenworth logging truck in the ditch with the driver suffering from facial injuries.

65-year old Dean Hooker of Laporte was traveling west on County Road 9 on April 5th in an empty logging truck when he lost control on a curve due to snowy and slushy conditions on the road. The logging truck slid off the roadway, crossed over 219th Avenue before it jackknifed and came to a stop.

Hooker was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji by ambulance where he was treated for minor injuries. The incident is still being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today