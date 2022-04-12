Lakeland PBS

Logging Truck Slides Off The Road Into a Residents Driveway

Ryan BowlerApr. 12 2022

the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10am of a semi tractor-trailer that had slid off Hubbard County Road 9 and was now jackknifed in the caller’s driveway. When Deputies, and medical staff responded to the scene. Deputies found a 2019 Kenworth logging truck in the ditch with the driver suffering from facial injuries.

65-year old Dean Hooker of Laporte was traveling west on County Road 9 on April 5th in an empty logging truck when he lost control on a curve due to snowy and slushy conditions on the road. The logging truck slid off the roadway, crossed over 219th Avenue before it jackknifed and came to a stop.

Hooker was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji by ambulance where he was treated for minor injuries. The incident is still being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Two Finalists Selected for Second Round Interviews for ISD 31 District Superintendent Position

Two Local Teachers Among 2022 MN Teacher of the Year Finalists

Bemidji Rotary Learns About Success of St. Cloud COP House

Bemidji Career Academies Host Annual Career Fair at High School

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.