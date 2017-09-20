Rockwood Township House Fire Causes Extensive Damage

An early morning fire southwest of Bemidji has left significant damage to a Rockwood Township home.

According to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, they received a report of a house fire at approximately 1:17a.m. When Bemidji Firefighters arrived on the scene they found the roof and attic of a home on fire.

Seventeen firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours and used one fire engine and four water tenders. At the time of the fire the home was unoccupied. The fire caused an estimated $109,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

While the fire appears to be accidental in nature, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Cass Lake Fire Department, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric Co-op and Bemidji Ambulance service.