DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Rockwood Township House Fire Causes Extensive Damage

Josh Peterson
Sep. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

Courtesy: Bemidji Fire Department

An early morning fire southwest of Bemidji has left significant damage to a Rockwood Township home.

According to a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, they received a report of a house fire at approximately 1:17a.m.  When Bemidji Firefighters arrived on the scene they found the roof and attic of a home on fire.

Seventeen firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours and used one fire engine and four water tenders. At the time of the fire the home was unoccupied. The fire caused an estimated $109,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

While the fire appears to be accidental in nature, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Cass Lake Fire Department, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric Co-op and Bemidji Ambulance service.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sanford Center Task Force Recommends Keeping Management Company

Face It Together Bemidji Celebrates Its First Year

Northwoods Adventure: Honey Harvesting

Community Spotlight: Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association Dog Show

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

State Officials Crank Up Pressure To Protect MinnesotaCare

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials are pressing President Donald Trump’s administration to reverse massive planned cuts to a
Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Latest Stories

State Officials Crank Up Pressure To Protect MinnesotaCare

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

W-H-A Volleyball Takes Win Over Laporte

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Park Rapids Area Volleyball Rolls Crookston

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Using $3M Grant To Build Veterans Cemetery

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Bemidji Girls Tennis Sweeps Competition At Triangular

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.