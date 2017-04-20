Locals Learn About Storm Chasing During Severe Weather Awareness Week

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, and the Beltrami County Emergency Management division is holding classes to teach people how to identify different types of storms. In Puposky, some locals think they have what it takes to become storm chasers.

Lightning, hail and tornadoes – the storms can move so quickly leaving incredible damage in their wake.

The nearest Doppler radar sites are near Grand Forks and Duluth, meaning an accurate forecast for the area is just out of reach. This is why Beltrami County Emergency Management is helping the public become ‘Skywarn’ certified.

During the free two-hour-long classes, the participants will learn about a variety of storm-watching lingo.

While most of the participants have yet to see a tornado in their own back yard, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen.

The more people who take the training, the more people that can be alerted when disaster strikes. Participants will get a certification card to take out with them the next time they’re chasing storms.

The next class will be held in Bemidji at the Law Enforcement Center on Thursday night at 7 o’clock.