Local Tribes To Receive Millions In Public Safety Grants

Six Native American tribes in Minnesota will get $8.6 million dollars in grants to improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women, and support youth programs in their communities. United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald joined the Department of Justice Thursday in announcing the news.

Here’s what tribes in the Lakeland viewing area will receive:

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe – $1,921,228

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe – $1,187,669

Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians – $1,310,299

White Earth Reservation Tribal Council – $337,426

Nationwide, grants of $113 million were awarded to 133 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages, and other tribal designees.