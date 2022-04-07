Local Students to be Recognized at Celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On April 20, local students in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties will be recognized and rewarded for their outstanding character. Sourcewell will host a closed event at Madden’s Resort on Gull Lake from 5-8 P.M. to highlight forty-three local high school students.

Dubbed “Students of Character Celebration,” high school juniors and seniors throughout the aforementioned counties will be acknowledged for their leadership, perseverance and dedication to their communities, schools and fellow students. Door prizes and scholarships will be given away. Donations from local businesses, organizations and people made this portion of the celebration possible.

The event is invitation only. However, it will be broadcast for the general public on Sourcewell’s Facebook page. A recording will also be available for viewing the following day.

