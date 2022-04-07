Lakeland PBS

Local Students to be Recognized at Celebration

Mary BalstadApr. 7 2022

On April 20, local students in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties will be recognized and rewarded for their outstanding character. Sourcewell will host a closed event at Madden’s Resort on Gull Lake from 5-8 P.M. to highlight forty-three local high school students.

Dubbed “Students of Character Celebration,” high school juniors and seniors throughout the aforementioned counties will be acknowledged for their leadership, perseverance and dedication to their communities, schools and fellow students. Door prizes and scholarships will be given away. Donations from local businesses, organizations and people made this portion of the celebration possible.

The event is invitation only. However, it will be broadcast for the general public on Sourcewell’s Facebook page. A recording will also be available for viewing the following day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: 2022 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Thousands of Anglers Turn Out for Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Spending, Crime Top Lawmakers’ Agendas for 2022 Session

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Gets Go-Ahead for In-Person Contest

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.