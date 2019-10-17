Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Local Students Receive Jim Lawson Memorial Scholarship

Chaz MootzOct. 17 2019

The Tri-County Health Care Foundation recently awarded five local students a $1,000 Jim Lawson Memorial Scholarship. The Jim Lawson Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Jim Lawson, administrator of Tri-County Hospital from 1980 to 1995.

The purpose is to encourage and promote qualified individuals from the hospital’s service area to pursue an advanced or graduate-level health care career. The scholarship is awarded annually to one student who meets the advanced qualifications.

The 2019 recipients of the Jim Lawson Memorial Scholarship are: Brett Brockpahler of Sebeka, who is in her third year of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Jamestown,  Brooke Rehm of Henning, who is in her second year of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of North Dakota, Halley Maas of West Fargo, who is in her first year of the Master of Science in Nursing program at Graceland University, Jeanne Brandvold of Perham, who is in her second year of the Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management program at Western Governors University, and Jennifer Stifter of Menahga, who is in her second year of the pharmacy program at North Dakota State University College of Health Professions.

By — Chaz Mootz

