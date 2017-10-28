Local Soup Kitchen In Financial Trouble

“It’s fun, sharing bread soup kitchen is really fun,” said Bob Evans the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen Manager.

Bob Evans is passionate about the soup kitchen that has been serving the Brainerd community for the past 30 years.

“We open the doors everyday to hungry people, we don’t ask any questions, people just come in. You just have to be hungry, that’s the only qualifier,” Evans said.

After purchasing a new building on Oak Street in 2015, most of the savings have been used up and the usual donation cycle has been disappearing.

“We simply haven’t had the resources to supply that need and the last couple of months have been very, very challenging,” Evans said.

“Unlike what everybody thinks, it’s not usually soup,” said Jolene Hojem a volunteer. “It’s just good homemade food and thank goodness for the people who donate food and their time.”

On Friday night it is typical to see nearly 70 people coming in to get a good healthy meal, on tonight’s menu its tuna casserole, mixed vegetables and fruit.

“All this food doesn’t come here magically. This is a wonderful place, it’s usually pretty full every time,” Hojem said.

The soup kitchen is open 7 days a week with an opening time of 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

“We’re part of a community that serves needy people and nobody needs to go to bed hungry,” Evans said

With the cold and snow season upon us, the goal of raising $20,000 by Thanksgiving is fast approaching. But Bob is staying hopeful that the money will come through.

“If we don’t get this done, it is a serious matter. It could be that we’ll discover that kind of support for sharing bread soup kitchen that’s been here for 30 years is no longer there in which case I guess we will all have to accept the inevitable demise of what has been a wonderful ride,” Evans said.

The crew is staying optimistic about the future of the sharing bread soup kitchen.

To make a donation visit http://www.sharingbread.com/donate-or-volunteer.html or by mail to PO Box 632 Brainerd, MN 56401.