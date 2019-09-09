Lakeland PBS
Be a part of the live Backroads experience. Join us on September 16-20 for an exciting lineup of Minnesota musicians. All the shows are open to the public for free. Doors open at 6:15 PM every night. See you there!

Live Recording Dates

Monday, September 16th

7:00 PM – The Latelys (Rock/Soul/Funk)
8:15 PM – exo/exo (Rock)

Tuesday, September 17th

7:00 PM – Dennis Warner Music (Folk)
8:15 PM – The Buzzardz (Rock)

Wednesday, September 18th

7:00 PM – OliO (Pop/Rock/Folk/Country Blend)
8:15 PM – The Jensen Sisters (Country)

Thursday, September 19th

7:00 PM – Classical Wind (Traditional & Folk)
8:15 PM – Jesse Eugene & the Regulators (Blues/Rock/Country/Folk)

Friday, September 20th

7:00 PM – Slicksteen (Singer/Songwriter)
8:15 PM – WILDVIEW (Rock)

Location

Each recording will be at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN.

