Local Shops Begin to Stock Shelves After New THC Law Takes Effect

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A bill that quietly passed the Minnesota House and Senate during the last legislative session is now making some noise. Included in the latest Health and Human Services Omnibus bill, a new law took effect over the 4th of July weekend that allows the legal sale and recreational use of products with low doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) derived from hemp.

THC is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana that gives people a “high.” Now, questions of regulation and clarification are at the forefront of the discussion.

Some Minnesotans were surprised when the law took effect. However, THC Delta-8 products have already lined Minnesota shelves. After a loophole in the 2018 federal farm bill allowed the sale and use of this strain of THC, Delta-8 products were sold in the state. Now, the THC Delta-9 products will be supplied in local shops.

The new law allows 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package, which is half of what states like Colorado allow. Despite these mandatory changes, local shop owners and employees see the positives that come from these safety precautions. People are also advised to be careful when taking these different substances.

While edibles and beverages that contain THC Delta-9 are legal in Minnesota, it must be derived from hemp and can only be purchased by someone 21 or older. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Minnesota, and despite some saying that this new law is a step toward legalizing it, others still have doubts.

With stores stocking hemp-derived THC products now, people are looking toward the local law enforcement and municipalities for regulations. The League of Minnesota Cities plans on meeting to discuss the best course of action to take now that shops are starting to sell these products.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today