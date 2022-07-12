Lakeland PBS

Local Shops Begin to Stock Shelves After New THC Law Takes Effect

Mary BalstadJul. 11 2022

A bill that quietly passed the Minnesota House and Senate during the last legislative session is now making some noise. Included in the latest Health and Human Services Omnibus bill, a new law took effect over the 4th of July weekend that allows the legal sale and recreational use of products with low doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) derived from hemp.

THC is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana that gives people a “high.” Now, questions of regulation and clarification are at the forefront of the discussion.

Some Minnesotans were surprised when the law took effect. However, THC Delta-8 products have already lined Minnesota shelves. After a loophole in the 2018 federal farm bill allowed the sale and use of this strain of THC, Delta-8 products were sold in the state. Now, the THC Delta-9 products will be supplied in local shops.

The new law allows 5 milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package, which is half of what states like Colorado allow. Despite these mandatory changes, local shop owners and employees see the positives that come from these safety precautions. People are also advised to be careful when taking these different substances.

While edibles and beverages that contain THC Delta-9 are legal in Minnesota, it must be derived from hemp and can only be purchased by someone 21 or older. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Minnesota, and despite some saying that this new law is a step toward legalizing it, others still have doubts.

With stores stocking hemp-derived THC products now, people are looking toward the local law enforcement and municipalities for regulations. The League of Minnesota Cities plans on meeting to discuss the best course of action to take now that shops are starting to sell these products.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Beltrami County Historical Society Joins Museums for All Program

Judge Strikes Down Most of Minnesota’s Abortion Restrictions

Author Ranae Lenor Hanson to Visit Brainerd Public Library

EXPLAINER: What’s Next for 3 Other Ex-cops in Floyd’s Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.