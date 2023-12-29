Lakeland PBS

Local Sheriffs, DNR Warn Public About Thin Ice Dangers on Area Lakes

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2023

With poor ice conditions and warm weather this month, local sheriffs and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are warning the public to check conditions and avoid venturing out onto area lakes until enough ice has formed.

Temperatures have fluctuated enough to lead to unpredictable and unsafe ice formations, in turn making it dangerous for activities like ice fishing or skating.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released photos on Thursday of locations like Gull Lake, Lawrence Lake, and Walker Bay that show the lack of ice in many areas, and where in some cases there is wide open water, making it unsuitable for any people, vehicles, or structures. Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a statement that “it’s crucial for everyone’s safety that individuals avoid venturing onto the ice until conditions improve significantly.” He says to “refrain from risking your life and the lives of others by venturing onto uncertain ice.”

On Facebook, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office shared photos Tuesday of ice houses that have gone through the melting ice and advised caution, saying that they want to avoid putting first responders in unnecessary danger should conditions deteriorate.

In a release provided by the DNR, Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said this year isn’t like “most years” and that anyone who heads out on the ice should check the thickness frequently, pay attention to the weather, and have a plan in case they end up in the water.

