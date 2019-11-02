Lakeland PBS

Local Salons In Bemidji Team Up For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Malaak KhattabNov. 1 2019

October was Breast Cancer Awareness month, and to show support and solidarity to those affected by breast cancer, some local salons in Bemidji partnered with Sanford Health.

“Pink Hair I Care” is a program that began a couple of years ago by Classic Cuts salon owner Kimberly Nelson and a group of other women. The program was started to raise funds for the Edith Sanford Breast Center.

“Numerous, numerous, numerous clients, all the way from little kids up to adults, so cancer is kind of a big deal all the way around,” Nelson said. “So, the first year I think it was just our salon and then other salons have added in the last couple of years, which is nice.”

There were six salons in Bemidji participating, and each one offered community members temporary pink streaks in their hair.

“People can come in and do a $25 donation, and then we put the pink hair in their hair. And you can either do a clip in or a tape in,” Nelson said.

Pink ribbons are an international symbol of breast cancer awareness, but sporting the color pink during breast cancer awareness month identifies an individual’s support for the movement.

“Being from Bemidji, I wanted to know that what we’re doing is for the community,” said Calyn Lalone, owner of The Hair Affair. “And we’ve had several friends and family, of course, be affected by breast cancer. So, to know that our input into this is going to affect the people in our community in a better, positive way.”

All proceeds went to support the Edith Sanford Breast Center to help provide mammograms to women in the region who are unable to afford them.

Participating salons included Classic Cuts, Bemidji Hairstyling Center, The Hair Affair, Hair Naturally, Salon Sashay, and Independent.

