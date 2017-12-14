DONATE

Local Resident Named Conservationist of the Year

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 14 2017
One local resident has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Minnesota Association of soil and water conservation districts.

Jim Brandt of Pine River has been volunteering countless hours to stabilize the shoreline of Rollie Johnson Natural and Recreational Area.

The islands are located on Upper Whitefish Lake where Jim has helped plant over 10,000 trees, shrubs and plants. Jim is humbled to win this award but says the best part was being able to hear about all of the other projects going on around the state.

If you are interested in helping with the project, Jim would be happy to have more volunteers and you can contact him at jbrandt@uslink.net for more information.

