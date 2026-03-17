Local Representatives Concerned Over Proposed Changes to State Human Services

The 2026 Minnesota legislative session is still underway, and lawmakers are currently focused on committee hearings, bill introductions, and policy proposals.

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz proposed major changes to the state’s Department of Human Services that included eliminating the use of Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) in the Medicaid program and giving more power to the state over counties for determining eligilibity. This would need buy-in from the Legislature, but GOP representatives are concerned with the proposals.

“Obviously, DHS is one of the reasons why we are kind of in the situation that we’re in right now,” said Rep. Bidal Duran (R), House District 2A, in an interview with Lakeland News. “Giving them more authority and actually centralizing the power and the oversight that they have is kind of concerning. It was the lack of oversight to begin with, but not only that, the price tag is about $72 million, and [that’s] a lot more employees that the state is going to have to hire to have this oversight. It doesn’t get to the root cause of it. Let’s start holding people accountable, let’s get a little more oversight, where can we help you on that?”

Fraud is still a major topic of discussion during this session. Lawmakers heard proposals for an Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Fraud Isn’t Free Act, both Republican-led proposals that are aimed to prevent fraud within state departments. But GOP lawmakers are saying that Democrats are not being cooperative.

“We want a separate entity, a separate OIG bill—that was passed through the Senate,” Duran added. “It was [a] hugely bipartisan bill that came from the Senate, and that, the Senate is Democratic controlled. So they sent it to the House, and the House of Representatives, they just don’t want anything to do with it. So you’re saying the Democrats in the Senate like it, but the Democrats in the House don’t like it. So where are we going here?”

DFLers say that these proposals from the GOP focus more on punishment than prevention and could harm legitimate program recipients or state workers.

The deadline for House and Senate committees to act favorably on most bills (except appropriation and finance bills) and narrow down what will be addressed at the Capitol this year is Mar. 27. The legislative session ends on May 18.