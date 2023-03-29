Local Radio Station Owner Mary Campbell Selected for MN Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A longtime owner and operator of radio stations in Bemidji and Brainerd has been selected for the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Mary Campbell, who along with Lou Buron started Omni Broadcasting in 1989, received that news on Tuesday. Campbell is one of five new inductees announced at a ceremony for the Hall of Fame. Stations owned by Campbell and Buron included KBUN and KBHP in Bemidji and WJJY in Brainerd.

“Omni Broadcasting eventually grew to 16 stations throughout Minnesota, and with Mary’s leadership, Omni Broadcasting was recognized with numerous national, regional, and local awards,” said ceremony emcee Dan Barreiro. “We … highlight her commitment and support to local non-profits which earned her station multiple Crystal Awards, the Crystal Heritage Award, and the Service to America Partnership Award.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for October 3rd in St. Paul. The other four people selected for this year’s Hall of Fame are:

Jim Bartels – KNUJ Radio in New Ulm

Boyd Huppert – KARE 11 TV

Tim Russell – WCCO Radio and Minnesota Public Radio

Lee Valsvik – iHeartMedia and KARE 11 TV

