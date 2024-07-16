Local Printing Facility for Brainerd Dispatch to Close

The Brainerd Dispatch newspaper is closing its printing facility in Brainerd, which will result in the layoffs of 21 people.

In an article posted on their website today, the Dispatch said the printing operation will move to a sister plant in Detroit Lakes by September 30th. 21 employees working in prepress, inserting, and in the press room will be laid off.

The article says Brainerd began offering commercial printing almost a half century ago, and that more than 35 newspapers are currently printed each week at the Brainerd plant. That includes the Dispatch on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as well as weeklys like the Pineandlakes Echo Journal and the Echoland Shopper. The printing of those editions will now move to Detroit Lakes.