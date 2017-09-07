DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Local Organization Helping Save Lives One Pancake At A Time For Project Lifesaver

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

It’s called Project Lifesaver because it does just that. The Bemidji Police and Sheriff’s Office uses this device to help locate missing people with cognitive disorders such as dementia and autism.

Project Lifesaver

“It’ll start out as a very faint beep, and then as you get closer to it it’ll get louder and louder,” said Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff Scott Hinners. “That’s how we locate them.”

For Stacy Bahr, Project Lifesaver has given her a peace of mind when it comes to her autistic son, David. He was the first person in Beltrami County to have the device.

“Knowing that the project and the program was finally something we could employ in our lives, it was such a huge relief,” said Bahr.

Now, the Bemidji Jaycees are continuing their mission to help others with a pancake breakfast to benefit Project Lifesaver.

“This project benefits community because when somebody is wearing this bracelet, if they get lost or wander off, they can actually be located, hopefully within minutes to hours versus days or even longer,” said Bemidji Jaycees Pancake Feed Chairperson RandiSu Tanem.

The pancake breakfast will take place at the Bunkhouse restaurant in Bemidji.

“I thought it would be something beneficial to partner with the Jaycees to help give back to the community,” said Bunkhouse Owner Dan Haugan.

There are currently 22 clients in Beltrami County and in the city of Bemidji using Project Lifesaver. For more information on Project Lifesaver, you may contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Dies In Mobile Home Fire In Buzzle Township

Bemidji Says Farewell To Citizens Patrol

Police Investigation On Former Bemidji State Employee Reveals Thousands In Unauthorized Purchases

Two Weeks Of Extra Speed Enforcement Results In 16,580 Citations

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Gas Prices Rise Due To Hurricane Harvey

Many locals have noticed the price at the pump has been continuing to rise after Harvey made landfall. “There’s an understanding of when you have
Posted on Sep. 6 2017

Latest Stories

Gas Prices Rise Due To Hurricane Harvey

Posted on Sep. 6 2017

Pierz Football Looking To Return To State In 2017

Posted on Sep. 6 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Super Simple Supper

Posted on Sep. 6 2017

Investigators Seek Officer's Medical Records In Australian Woman's Death

Posted on Sep. 6 2017

Demonstrators Protest In Minneapolis After End Of Immigration Program

Posted on Sep. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.