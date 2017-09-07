Local Organization Helping Save Lives One Pancake At A Time For Project Lifesaver

It’s called Project Lifesaver because it does just that. The Bemidji Police and Sheriff’s Office uses this device to help locate missing people with cognitive disorders such as dementia and autism.

“It’ll start out as a very faint beep, and then as you get closer to it it’ll get louder and louder,” said Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff Scott Hinners. “That’s how we locate them.”

For Stacy Bahr, Project Lifesaver has given her a peace of mind when it comes to her autistic son, David. He was the first person in Beltrami County to have the device.

“Knowing that the project and the program was finally something we could employ in our lives, it was such a huge relief,” said Bahr.

Now, the Bemidji Jaycees are continuing their mission to help others with a pancake breakfast to benefit Project Lifesaver.

“This project benefits community because when somebody is wearing this bracelet, if they get lost or wander off, they can actually be located, hopefully within minutes to hours versus days or even longer,” said Bemidji Jaycees Pancake Feed Chairperson RandiSu Tanem.

The pancake breakfast will take place at the Bunkhouse restaurant in Bemidji.

“I thought it would be something beneficial to partner with the Jaycees to help give back to the community,” said Bunkhouse Owner Dan Haugan.

There are currently 22 clients in Beltrami County and in the city of Bemidji using Project Lifesaver. For more information on Project Lifesaver, you may contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.