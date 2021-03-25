Local Officials Join MPCA in Advocating for Extreme Weather Proposal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second time in under a month, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was joined by local mayors advocating for a $2.9 million climate resiliency proposal to help communities prepare for extreme weather.

Last month, it was members from Northwestern Minnesota, and today, it was members from Northeastern Minnesota on a Zoom call pushing for the plan.

One of the local mayors on the call was Chris Etzler, the mayor of Staples, who says some infrastructure has been updated, while some has not – specifically, areas surrounding Staples-Motley High School are in need of updates.

To view the MPCA’s proposal, click here.

To view the Staples-Motley Referendum referenced in the story above, click here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today