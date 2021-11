Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thousands of nonprofits and schools benefited on Thursday from GiveMN’s “Give To The Max” initiative, including TheShop, a youth center in Brainerd. Over $34 million was raised in Thursday’s fundraising, breaking last year’s record of $30.4 million.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today