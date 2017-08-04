Local Museum Teams Up To With National Organization To Provide Hand-Knit Scarves To Local Veterans

The Charles Lindbergh House and Museum has teamed up with the The National WWII Museum to provide scarves through the Knit Your Bit program.

The program was started back in 2006 and since then has distributed 50,000 scarves to veterans in all 50 states.

Local knitters can drop off scarves to donate at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum, who will be working with the Yellow Ribbon Network of Morrison County to deliver the scarves to the veterans.

The project will be ongoing and donations are accepted at anytime.