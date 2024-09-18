Local MN DNR Pilot Grace Zeller Among Staff Honored for Lifesaving Efforts

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division recently recognized four Conservation Officers, a Natural Resources Pilot, and a Forestry Division staff person for their lifesaving efforts during the previous several months.

Recognized were Natural Resources Pilot Grace Zeller, Conservation Officers Mike Cross, Tyler Lusignan, Curtis Simonson, and Brice Vollbrecht, and Matt Boyer of the Forestry Division.

Zeller was called in while off-duty and responded to a report of people injured and missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Curtain Falls along the Canadian border. Zeller responded in a helicopter immediately, landed at a remote location in the dark, located an area without hazards, and over the course of two flights transported three medics and two severely wounded individuals out of the wilderness.

Tragically, two men died in the incident that precipitated Zellers’ rescue, but her efforts were instrumental in the survival of two men.

“It could have been a lot worse situation,” said Eric Grams, one of the men rescued by Zeller who was present at the award ceremony. “It was already bad enough, but things could have spiraled from there. And so we’re very fortunate for the rescue effort from everyone involved and especially Grace.”

“Most rescue pilots or EMS pilots, they don’t even get to know if their patient made it,” added Zeller. “Not only did I get to do that, I got to meet their family members, and that is really special.”

Zeller is from the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Other Lakeland viewing area individuals who were recognized include Conservation Officers Mike Cross and Curtis Simonson, who were first on the scene of a serious single-vehicle accident with injuries that occurred March 18 in Koochiching County. The two removed the victim from the vehicle, which was extensively damage, and began lifesaving efforts.

While the victim died the next day, Cross and Simonson’s efforts were instrumental in ensuring the man’s family had an opportunity to see their loved one before he passed.

Also recognized were Conservation Officer Brice Vollbrecht and Forestry officer Matt Boyer. Vollbrecht and Boyer, a Forestry officer in training, were patrolling Blackduck Lake when Vollbrecht received a call from Minnesota State Patrol Dispatch about a water emergency on the lake. Vollbrecht motored across the lake and eventually located an overturned boat with four individuals clinging to it. Vollbrecht and Boyer helped the individuals into Vollbrecht’s boat, then transported them to an ambulance waiting on shore.