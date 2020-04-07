Lakeland PBS

Local Law Enforcement Providing Delivery Services For the Community

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 6 2020

Local law enforcement such as the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji and Blackduck Police Department have teamed up to provide delivery services of groceries and prescriptions to those who may not be able to get them delivered or pick them up themselves.

The service is available Monday to Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM. After you’ve placed your order, paid for it, and it is ready for pickup, you can call the Beltrami County records division at 218-333-4187 to provide the necessary information about your grocery order or prescription. A Beltrami County deputy, Bemidji Police Officer, or Blackduck Police Officer will contact you and confirm the details of the delivery.

Other details and requirements for the service:

  • Call the records division at 218-333-4187 – do not call 911.
  • You will need to contact the store or pharmacy and advise them of the name of the Deputy or Police Officer that will be picking up your order or prescription with the approximate time you are provided for by the Deputy or Police Officer.
  • As the Deputy or Police Officer arrives, they will be calling you. They will leave the delivery at the designated outside location and will step away and wait for you to retrieve your delivery.
  • You must be able to meet with the Officer or Deputy. They cannot leave your delivery where it will not be immediately retrieved by you.
  • They cannot pay for your grocery items or prescription.
  • This service will be offered to the community as long law enforcement can offer it – it may end without notice.
  • Protecting the lives, rights, privileges and property of the citizens of Beltrami County will take priority over grocery or prescription deliveries.
  • No take-out, curbside restaurant deliveries.
  • No alcoholic beverages.

