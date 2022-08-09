Local Law Enforcement Named as State DWI Enforcer All-Stars

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To honor those who excelled at keeping Minnesotans safe from impaired drivers last year, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is recognizing 61 officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors. These officers represent the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team and were honored during Sunday’s Minnesota Twins pre-game activities at Target Field.

Officer Patrick Bendel of the Red Lake Police Department led all DWI All-Stars with 248 arrests and got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday’s game. This is the second year in a row that Officer Bendel has claimed the top enforcer spot.

Other DWI All-Stars in the Lakeland viewing area include:

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office: Tony Petrie and Seth Kuhn

Tony Petrie and Seth Kuhn Bemidji Police Department: Josh Wicker and Rachel Kniss

Josh Wicker and Rachel Kniss Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office: Nicholas Bender, Brandon Newhouse, and Nick Lewis

Nicholas Bender, Brandon Newhouse, and Nick Lewis Cass County Sheriff’s Office: Chuck Lahman

Chuck Lahman Baxter Police Department: Taylor Halverson

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today