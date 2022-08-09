Lakeland PBS

Local Law Enforcement Named as State DWI Enforcer All-Stars

Lakeland News — Aug. 8 2022

Red Lake Police Department’s Patrick Bendel led all DWI Enforcer All-Stars with 248 arrests. (Photo Credit: MN Office of Traffic Safety)

To honor those who excelled at keeping Minnesotans safe from impaired drivers last year, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is recognizing 61 officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors. These officers represent the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team and were honored during Sunday’s Minnesota Twins pre-game activities at Target Field.

Officer Patrick Bendel of the Red Lake Police Department led all DWI All-Stars with 248 arrests and got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Sunday’s game. This is the second year in a row that Officer Bendel has claimed the top enforcer spot.

Other DWI All-Stars in the Lakeland viewing area include:

  • Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office: Tony Petrie and Seth Kuhn
  • Bemidji Police Department: Josh Wicker and Rachel Kniss
  • Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office: Nicholas Bender, Brandon Newhouse, and Nick Lewis
  • Cass County Sheriff’s Office: Chuck Lahman
  • Baxter Police Department: Taylor Halverson

By — Lakeland News

