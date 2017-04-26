Local Job Fair Helps Businesses Hire Within The Community

Laporte Public School turned its gym into a job hub with its Go Local Job Fair.

Darin Johannsen stopped by hoping to land a job. He says it’s better to meet face to face with someone versus applying online for a job.

“They could tell you more about the job and if you have any questions they can get back to you right away,” said Johannsen.

Several employers were there including hospitality services and retail. The job fair was free and open to the public.

“It not only gives people a sense of purpose, but it also keeps our smaller businesses thriving,” said Laporte Public School Nurse Jessica Malterud. “We have Laporte Grocery that has thrived greatly through our students that work there and they get a lot out of it from him. It’s a give and take respect both ways.”

“To be successful, getting money, saving up for things,” said Johannsen.

Johannsen is a student at Laporte Public School and is eager to work so he can take care of his needs.

“Getting a new car,” said Johannsen.

For some employers they have the chance to make a difference in their community by hiring someone local.

“We should all be community supporters and know what our community is about,” said Camp Courage Hospitality Coordinator Julie Larson.

Jessica Malterud says she hopes the students at Laporte will learn about self initiative and how if they want something they have to go for it.