Local Individual Boys’ Wrestlers Compete at State, Advance to Semifinals

Lakeland News — Mar. 2 2024

Boys’ wrestling began their individual state tournament yesterday at the Xcel Energy Center with first round and quarterfinal matches, and several area wrestlers are moving on to the semifinals.

In Class AAA at 285, Bemidji’s Parker Orvik got a heel pick for two points late in his quarterfinal match. He came away with the 3-0 victory to advance.

In Class AA at 215, Ivan Petrich from Little Falls won his first-round match by a pin and did the same again at 1 minute and 28 seconds.

And in Class A, Colbe Tappe of Staples-Motley at 152 was up 3-1, gave up two, but made up a point on the escape. He held on to win 4-3 and advances as well.

Here are all the area wrestlers who advanced to the semifinals on Saturday:

Class A

  • Gage Bjerga – Staples-Motley
  • Colbe Tappe – Staples-Motley
  • Charles Ikola – Deer River
  • Tucker Zigan – LP-GE/Browerville
  • David Revering – BHVPP

Class AA

  • Kyle Stangl – Pierz
  • Christian Jelle – Grand Rapids
  • Alex Lehman – Grand Rapids
  • Justin Jobe – Grand Rapids
  • Ivan Petrich – Little Falls

Class AAA

  • Easton Dircks – Brainerd
  • Parker Orvik – Bemidji

By — Lakeland News

