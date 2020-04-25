Local Hospitals Adapting to COVID-19 by Providing Virtual Visits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Hospitals across the country are adapting on a daily basis to keep up with the pandemic. Brad Hamilton has more on how some hospitals in the Lakeland viewing area are using modern technology to innovate during this crisis.

Both Essentia Health and Tri-County Health Care will be practicing this new online method for at least as long as social distancing continues.

