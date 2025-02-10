Local High School Girls’ Wrestlers Qualify for State

Over the weekend, girls’ wrestling held their individual section tournaments, with the top two finishers in each weight class qualifying for state. In Section 7 and 8, there were 10 girls from the viewing area who made the cut, with six of them crowned as section champions:

100 (1st) – Taylor Merschman, Bemidji

112 (1st) – Ella Henning, WHA-Nevis

124 (1st) – Ariana Pickar, Brainerd

136 (1st) – Jovanna Volker, N-K/Greenway

136 (2nd) – Ava Phillips, Pierz

148 (2nd) – Brooke Kritzeck, Park Rapids

170 (1st) – Makaya Gotchie, Deer River

170 (2nd) – Maya Schmidt, Bemidji

190 (2nd) – Morgan Skoien, Roseau

235 (1st) – Willow Horack, N-K/Greenway

In Section 5 and 6, four area girls’ wrestlers qualified for the state meet, with one winning a section title:

112 (2nd) – Olivia Browen, LPGE-Browerville

118 (2nd) – Charlie Snyder, Wadena-Deer Creek

124 (2nd) – Kaylee Endres, Wadena-Deer Creek

148 (1st) – Elora Wagner, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie

Boys’ team section playoffs are this week with individuals next week. The entire wrestling state meet runs from February 27th through March 1st.