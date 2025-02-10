Feb 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Local High School Girls’ Wrestlers Qualify for State

Over the weekend, girls’ wrestling held their individual section tournaments, with the top two finishers in each weight class qualifying for state. In Section 7 and 8, there were 10 girls from the viewing area who made the cut, with six of them crowned as section champions:

  • 100 (1st) – Taylor Merschman, Bemidji
  • 112 (1st) – Ella Henning, WHA-Nevis
  • 124 (1st) – Ariana Pickar, Brainerd
  • 136 (1st) – Jovanna Volker, N-K/Greenway
  • 136 (2nd) – Ava Phillips, Pierz
  • 148 (2nd) – Brooke Kritzeck, Park Rapids
  • 170 (1st) – Makaya Gotchie, Deer River
  • 170 (2nd) – Maya Schmidt, Bemidji
  • 190 (2nd) – Morgan Skoien, Roseau
  • 235 (1st) – Willow Horack, N-K/Greenway

In Section 5 and 6, four area girls’ wrestlers qualified for the state meet, with one winning a section title:

  • 112 (2nd) – Olivia Browen, LPGE-Browerville
  • 118 (2nd) – Charlie Snyder, Wadena-Deer Creek
  • 124 (2nd) – Kaylee Endres, Wadena-Deer Creek
  • 148 (1st) – Elora Wagner, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie

Boys’ team section playoffs are this week with individuals next week. The entire wrestling state meet runs from February 27th through March 1st.

