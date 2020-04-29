Local High School Coaches Reflect on What They’ve Missed Most During Time of No Spring Sports

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Last week, the Minnesota State High School League announced that there would officially be no spring sports in 2020. It’s a difficult time for many student-athletes, especially the seniors, but it’s also a tough time for local high school coaches.

The MSHSL announced today that effective until May 29th, coaches can still connect with student-athletes through electronic communication such as email, social media, and school approved communication tools. Coaches also can provide optional individual workouts with electronic communication and conduct virtual end-of-season activities like exit interviews or banquets. However, coaches still can’t have any in-person contact, and there’s no rules or restrictions set in place yet for summer offseason activity.