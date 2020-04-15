Lakeland PBS

Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Chaz MootzApr. 14 2020

To go along with sports teams being impacted by the coronavirus, local gyms have also been forced to make some big changes. CrossFit Bemidji and Knockout Fit Club have made the switch to online classes in order to provide their athletes with ways to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both CrossFit Bemidji and Knockout Fit Club are always looking for new members to join their new online workouts. You can find information about both local gyms on their Facebook pages:

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

