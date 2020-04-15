Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes
To go along with sports teams being impacted by the coronavirus, local gyms have also been forced to make some big changes. CrossFit Bemidji and Knockout Fit Club have made the switch to online classes in order to provide their athletes with ways to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.
Both CrossFit Bemidji and Knockout Fit Club are always looking for new members to join their new online workouts. You can find information about both local gyms on their Facebook pages:
- CrossFit Bemidji – facebook.com/CrossFitBemidji
- Knockout Fit Club – facebook.com/KnockoutFitClubBemidji
