Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To go along with sports teams being impacted by the coronavirus, local gyms have also been forced to make some big changes. CrossFit Bemidji and Knockout Fit Club have made the switch to online classes in order to provide their athletes with ways to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both CrossFit Bemidji and Knockout Fit Club are always looking for new members to join their new online workouts. You can find information about both local gyms on their Facebook pages:

CrossFit Bemidji – facebook.com/CrossFitBemidji

Knockout Fit Club – facebook.com/KnockoutFitClubBemidji

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today