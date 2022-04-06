Lakeland PBS

Local GOP Legislative Candidates Receive Party Endorsements

Lakeland News — Apr. 5 2022

GOP candidates for the Minnesota House and Senate and Districts 2 and 5 have received endorsements from the Republican Party of Minnesota, and in some cases, current representatives and senators did not earn their party’s endorsement.

Bret Bussman (R)

Sen. Paul Utke (R)

Minnesota State Senator Paul Utke from Park Rapids will need to win a primary election if he hopes to return to the state legislature next year. Utke, who has served as a senator for Senate District 2 since 2018, failed to earn the GOP endorsement for what is now District 5 this past weekend.

Instead, District 5 Republicans endorsed Bret Bussman of Browerville. Bussman is a 20-year Army retiree and works at Camp Ripley. He earned 62% of the vote at the endorsing convention.

Utke said in a press release that he intends to continue to seek re-election and is preparing for a primary election with Bussman.

Krista Knudsen (R)

Mike Paulus

Also in District 5A, Republicans endorsed Lake Shore mayor Krista Knudsen. Mike Paulus was also seeking the endorsement, but after failing to earn that, he says he will not run in a primary against Knudsen.

Rep. Steve Green (R)

Rep. Matt Grossell (R)

Rep. Matt Bliss (R)

In District 2, current state legislators were all endorsed, with Rep. Steve Green earning the Senate 2 endorsement, Rep. Matt Grossell getting the District 2A endorsement, and Rep. Matt Bliss being endorsed for District 2B.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota to Divest from Russia Over Ukraine War

State Rep. Jen Schultz of Duluth Challenges Stauber for 8th District Seat

Minnesota Republicans Offer Alternate Plan for Family Leave

New Walz Plan for Surplus Includes Bigger Tax Rebate Checks

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.