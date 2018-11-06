Lakeland PBS
Local GOP, DFL Headquarters Make Final Push For Voters

Nathan Green
Nov. 6 2018
We’re only hours away until polls officially open for Election Day, and today, both parties made a final push for every vote.

Both Republican and DFL headquarter locations in Bemidji were bustling with activity as volunteers made last minute efforts to secure every vote. At the Republican headquarters, local party leaders are cautiously optimistic about early results but say everyone still needs to get out and vote.

At the DFL headquarters in downtown Bemidji, volunteers have been busy door knocking and making phone calls. They have also been encouraging people through social media to get out the vote, which they say is a key to a DFL victory.

Both political parties will host election result watch parties that are open to the public. The Republicans will begin at 7:30 PM at the Hampton Inn in Bemidji, and the DFL will host their party at the Bemidji Holiday Inn Express beginning at 7.

Nathan Green
