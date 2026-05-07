Local Fishing Guides Share Tips for Colder-Than-Usual MN Fishing Opener

The 2026 walleye fishing opener is just about to start, and many anglers will be bundling up and out on the lake for when the clock strikes midnight. But due to the colder-than-usual temperatures this spring, those who like to sleep in might have the advantage this year.

“The early-bird-gets-the-worm deal might not be as successful as years past,” said Toby Kvalevog, a fishing guide for Leisure Outdoor Adventures in the Brainerd Lakes Area. “But [with] the warming afternoon times, and we just came off a full moon, so with that whole thing, the afternoon bites should be great. And that evening bite should be absolutely fantastic.”

“I would think the bite’s going to be a pretty shallow bite,” added Dick Beardsley, a fishing guide in the Bemidji area. “If you’re in an area where there’s a river system coming into the lake, kind of at the mouth of those, I really try to key in on those spots there because those fish will start moving towards those areas. But if you don’t get them shallow, just keep moving a little bit deeper, a little bit deeper, and you’ll find those fish. They might not be real aggressive this time of the year because of the cold water, but you’ll catch some fish.”

The shallow muddy bays on the north ends of lakes heat up the fastest and can be a great place to find some bites early in the day, especially from panfish. Of course, if walleyes are what you’re really after, shiner minnows are recommended as bait. But if they aren’t available, then fat heads, rainbow chubs, and golden minnows, as well as plastics and crank baits, can work, too.

“Walleyes love to chase shiner minnows this time of year, and that warm water is going to pull those into the shallows,” said Kvalevog. “They’re going to be hungry because they haven’t been feeding for a couple of days. So, it’s just a warming trend. Just like when the sun’s out this time for Minnesotans, we get excited when it’s warm and the walleyes are going to be the same.”

He continued, “The water’s pretty clear this time of year. So, it might be better, that low light periods, but it’s going to be a great opener with warming water temperatures.”

Even with temperatures warming up, it’s still cold enough in the water for safety to be a concern. It’s why Beardsley recommends wearing a life jacket, even though it’s not required by law for adults to have one on while in the boat.

“First off, it’ll help keep you warm, but more importantly, if you would happen to fall into the water, it’ll keep you afloat,” he said. “In this cold water, it doesn’t take long, and pretty soon you can’t hardly use your arms, legs, hands, things like that. So, number one, wear those life jackets, especially this opening weekend when the weather’s going to be cold, and the water is still very cold.”

Kvalevog and Beardsley also had a few other general recommendations: Number one, don’t forget your fishing license, and number two, always make sure you know the rules of the lake you are fishing on. It’s the angler’s job to know requirements like bag size, fish size, and catch and release.