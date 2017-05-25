DONATE

Local Family Makes Plea On National Missing Children’s Day

Josh Peterson
May. 25 2017
The family of missing teenager Jeremy Jourdain took to social media to mark National Missing Children’s Day and to remind the public of Jeremy’s disappearance.

In a post on Facebook, Jeremy Jourdain’s aunt Alexandra Tanner posts “Someone please find it in your heart to let us know what happened or where Jeremy Jourdain is. This pain and hurt is getting to be unbearable! I just want our baby back home where he belongs!”

The post goes on to remind people that there is currently a $5,000 reward that will be given to the person who leads the family to Jeremy.

Jeremy Jourdain has been missing for almost seven months.

In 1983, former President Ronald Reagan proclaimed each May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day.

