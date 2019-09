Staples-Motely’s Emmet Anderson placed first with a time of 16:03.3, followed by Cardinals teammate Hunter Klimek, who finished third at 16:07.5. The Cardinals finished second overall as a team. Gage Mostad of Bemidji finished in sixth with a time of 16:37.6. In the girls’ side of things, Kyana Burton from Staples-Motley placed second with a time of 19:17.5. The Lady Cardinals would take fourth overall.

