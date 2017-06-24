Local Counties May Have To Pay Millions Owed To Enbridge

The state of Minnesota made a big mistake – and now you may have to pay for it.

Enbridge says they’re owed millions and millions of dollars, and it could be up to local counties to make it right. The oil company has multiple petroleum pipelines passing through Minnesota, cutting across Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, Polk and Clearwater Counties.

Here’s the problem: Enbridge says after a change in the way the state taxes energy companies in 2012, they were overcharged millions of dollars.