DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Local Conference Focuses On Workplace Safety

Josh Peterson
Apr. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

Creating safer and healthier workplaces was the objective for the day long Northern Minnesota Safety Conference. This joint effort put together by the Minnesota Safety Council and Optivation provided valuable tools to local companies and businesses.

Vendors such as Minnesota-based 3M shared how the safety products they develop come from the needs of local businesses.

The conference not only addressed basic workplace safety but trending issues such as alcohol and drug abuse, as well as efforts to prevent violence in the workplace.

With issues of drug abuse and workplace violence becoming mainstream, speakers had the opportunity to talk about procedures and strategies that could be implemented in any sized workplace.

Through conferences like this, the hope is that employers learn to become proactive and be prepared for any situation.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Three People Sentenced For Heroin Distribution Conspiracy

Man Arrested And Charged With Child Solicitation

City Of Bemidji Announces Summer Road Construction Projects

Northwoods Adventure: Exploring Area Trails

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lydia said

Thank you for your wonderful work on the March for Babies piece, Haydee Clotter!... Read More

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

0

Tariffs On Canadian Lumber Make Trade Relations Uneasy

The Upper Midwest Timber Industry is welcoming the Trump Administration’s announcement that it’s imposing tariffs averaging 20
Posted on Apr. 25 2017

Recently Added

Common Ground 813 - Grant Goltz Blackduck Pottery

Posted on Apr. 26 2017

Tariffs On Canadian Lumber Make Trade Relations Uneasy

Posted on Apr. 25 2017

Local Job Fair Helps Businesses Hire Within The Community

Posted on Apr. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.