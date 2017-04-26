Local Conference Focuses On Workplace Safety
Creating safer and healthier workplaces was the objective for the day long Northern Minnesota Safety Conference. This joint effort put together by the Minnesota Safety Council and Optivation provided valuable tools to local companies and businesses.
Vendors such as Minnesota-based 3M shared how the safety products they develop come from the needs of local businesses.
The conference not only addressed basic workplace safety but trending issues such as alcohol and drug abuse, as well as efforts to prevent violence in the workplace.
With issues of drug abuse and workplace violence becoming mainstream, speakers had the opportunity to talk about procedures and strategies that could be implemented in any sized workplace.
Through conferences like this, the hope is that employers learn to become proactive and be prepared for any situation.
