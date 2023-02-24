Lakeland PBS

Local Cardiologist Gives Tips on Good Heart Health for American Heart Month

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 23 2023

February is American Heart Month, and according to the CDC, the leading cause of death for people in the United States is heart disease. In Minnesota, more than 8,500 people died from heart disease in 2021.

Lakeland News spoke to Dr. Michael Curran, an interventional cardiologist at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, to learn more about risk factors for heart disease and what can be done to help prevent it, like participating in cardiovascular exercise for two-and-a-half hours a week.

