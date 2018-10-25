Local Candidates Debate Over Environmental Issues

With the election less than two weeks away, candidates have been busy in the final days of their campaigns. Local candidates in the Brainerd Lakes Area met last night to discuss how they view environmental issues.

Candidates running for local State House Districts, Crow Wing County Commissioner, and Soil and Water Supervisor seats were invited to attend the forum. The non-partisan debate was put on through a collaboration between the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society, the Crow Wing County Lakes and Rivers Alliance, and other lakes and environmental groups in the area.

“Here we are in the Brainerd Lakes Area and the economy here depends on a healthy environment. We’ve got a big tourism economy and we need to have a healthy environment. Healthy lakes, places to recreate, that’s what this area is known for. It’s what Minnesota’s known for and so it’s important that we protect our environment,” said Phil Hunsicker, Crow Wing County Lakes and Rivers Alliance Board Member.

The candidate forum was held at the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd and was free and open to the public.