DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Local Businesses Take Part in Health Initiative

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

“We meet on a monthly basis to share best practices and different things that they have done within their work sites,” said Cassie Carey the Crow Wing Energize Coordinator.

Through Crow Wing Energize a workplace wellness committee has formed at many local businesses.

“Not just healthy eating and not just active living but promoting resiliency in learning how to bounce back and reduce stigma of mental health and all of the stress and pressures of the world in our workplaces,” Carey said.

Even though the programs run all year long, the participation tends to increase during this time of year.

“There are still a lot of people who at the beginning of the year they reflect and say it’s winter, I just got through Thanksgiving, I just got through Christmas and now my jeans are kind of tight,” Carey said.

Instead of heading to the vending machine many employees at Crow Wing Power head to the refrigerator that’s stocked full of healthy options.

“It’s on an honor system so they are all labeled with pricing, you put it in the bag and off you go,” said Laura Tucker a Crow Wing Power Wellness Committee Member.

For Committee Member Laura, it’s all about motivating others and leading by example.

“I’ve lost 75 pounds and I’ve kept that off the last 12 years so I’ve seen my fluctuations up and down and I know how hard it is,” Tucker said.

Crow Wing Power has also added some new tools for employees to stay active at their desk, including their increasingly popular stand up desk. “Love, love, love it,” Tucker said about her stand up desk.

And for days when it is a little warmer out they have a walking trail on the property.

“That’s a half a mile walk, so if you can make it around twice you can get a mile in on your lunch hour,” Tucker said.

Other businesses like CTC, Mills Fleet Farm and about 20 others in the area have put healthy initiatives in place.

“If we have a healthy workforce, we will be more productive and we will have less time away from our desks because we’re going to be healthy and on top of that usually is a trickle affect to our families,” Carey said.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two New Ambulances Delivered To Red Lake And Ponemah

Minnesota Senator Visits Bemidji For Health Care Tour

Minnesota Compass Holds Listening Session In Brainerd

New Business in Brainerd: Luna Women’s Wellness And Birth Center

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Home Damaged By Fire

A Bemidji home is significantly damaged after a fire Wednesday morning. In a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, firefighters responded to
Posted on Dec. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Home Damaged By Fire

Posted on Dec. 27 2017

The Investigation Continues On The Death Of A Bemidji Man

Posted on Dec. 27 2017

Hit and Run Damages Multiple ATV's

Posted on Dec. 27 2017

Gallery North Wins Downtown Bemidji Window Display Contest

Posted on Dec. 23 2017

Sanford Bemidji Adds Drop Boxes For Medication Disposal

Posted on Dec. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.