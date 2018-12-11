Local Business Owner Appears On MSNBC National News Program

Aaron Hautala, creative director and owner of Strateligent in Brainerd, recently appeared on MSNBC’s national news program, “Your Business.”

Strateligent is an advertising agency located in the Franklin Arts Center that provides services online, in print, and via video to businesses throughout the midwest and west coast.

MSNBC contacted Hautala to provide marketing and branding advice for Bushel and Peck’s, a company located in Beloit, Wisconsin. Bushel and Peck’s space includes a restaurant, artisan-craft grocery, bookstore, plant nursery, and wine shop.