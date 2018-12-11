Local Business Owner Appears On MSNBC National News Program
Aaron Hautala, creative director and owner of Strateligent in Brainerd, recently appeared on MSNBC’s national news program, “Your Business.”
Strateligent is an advertising agency located in the Franklin Arts Center that provides services online, in print, and via video to businesses throughout the midwest and west coast.
MSNBC contacted Hautala to provide marketing and branding advice for Bushel and Peck’s, a company located in Beloit, Wisconsin. Bushel and Peck’s space includes a restaurant, artisan-craft grocery, bookstore, plant nursery, and wine shop.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More
Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More