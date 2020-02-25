Local Business Applications Open For 2020 Neilson Foundation Internships
Bemidji State University and the George W. Neilson Foundation are now accepting applications from employers in the Bemidji for a summer program that will offer financial incentives to bushiness who hire BSU and Northwest Technical College students for paid internships.
The George W. Neilson Foundation supports community development projects by providing grants to programs and projects that improve the lives of the area’s children, adults, and senior citizens in northern Minnesota.
Businesses applying for internship funding must be located within 30 miles of Bemidji and must apply for the program by March 5th.
The Neilson Foundation will fund 15 internships, including health and nursing and for any other private business related to any major or program offered by BSU or NTC.
All non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply directly to the George W. Neilson Foundation.
