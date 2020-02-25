Lakeland PBS

Local Business Applications Open For 2020 Neilson Foundation Internships

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 25 2020

Bemidji State University and the George W. Neilson Foundation are now accepting applications from employers in the Bemidji for a summer program that will offer financial incentives to bushiness who hire BSU and Northwest Technical College students for paid internships.

The George W. Neilson Foundation supports community development projects by providing grants to programs and projects that improve the lives of the area’s children, adults, and senior citizens in northern Minnesota.

Businesses applying for internship funding must be located within 30 miles of Bemidji and must apply for the program by March 5th.

The Neilson Foundation will fund 15 internships, including health and nursing and for any other private business related to any major or program offered by BSU or NTC.

All non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply directly to the George W. Neilson Foundation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Students Speak Out at Bemidji Lumberjack Invitational Speech Competition

Bemidji Jaycees Donate To Bemidji Robotics High School Team

Students Present Projects at Northern Minnesota Regional Science Fair

Former Sanford Center Director Sentenced For Theft By Swindle

Latest Stories

Upcoming 40th Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival In Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

Gov. Tim Walz Announces Proposal to Prevent Farming Accidents

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

Over 100 Firefighters Working To Put Out Alexandria Fire

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Bests W-H-A in Season Finale

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Beats Alaska Anchorage in 3-on-3 OT

Posted on Feb. 25 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.