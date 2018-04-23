Local Bike Shop Participates in Free Bikes for Kids Organization

One local bicycle shop is taking part in a statewide movement to get kids outside and active, for Earth Day and all other days of the year. Touright in Little Falls is collecting old child and adult size bicycles, that will then be refurbished and given away to kids all across the state of Minnesota.

The bicycle shop hopes to keep old bike parts out of the landfill and instead reuse them to keep kids active. The owners of this bicycle shop go above and beyond since they tend to collect old bikes all year round to clean, fix up and donate to the boys and girls club in Little Falls.

Hear from Co-Owner, David Sperstad about why he chooses to participate in the bike donations each year.