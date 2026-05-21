LOCAL BHS STUDENT KIAN DUDA GETS PROJECT DISPLAYED IN BRAINERD CITY HALL

By:Xzayver Curry

Kian is a sophomore at Brainerd High School and has been with the Scouts since 2021. He originally made the flag box for the Brainerd Elks, and then Mayor Badeaux decided city hall could use one too. Kian feels that the scouts have helped him in more ways than one.

Kian said,” I’ve really gotten that drive to continue my academics continue in school, and I’ve really found my love for engineering through it, just it has developed my leadership so far, and I really recommend it for anybody out there. To me, it’s also so much more in the long run, and it’s really hard to put into words anybody out there. If you have a flag that you need to be retired. Please bring it over to this box at Brainerd City Hall and drop it off.”

Kian has stated that he wishes to attend North Dakota State University for an engineering degree.