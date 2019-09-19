Local Bemidji Attorney Running For State Senate District 5

Red Lake Tribal Member and Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures Staff Attorney Charles Dolson announced he is running for State Senate District 5 in Minnesota. Dolson is running for the seat currently occupied by Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn, who is running for reelection.

Dolson is a Marine Corps veteran who served with HMX-1, the presidential helicopter squadron. He’s also worked for law enforcement for a number of years before becoming a lawyer. He has experience running a tribal government and is known for helping Red Lake reduce its opioid overdose rate and the youth suicide attempt rate during his time as Executive Director of Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians.

Dolson says he wants to find the best way to invest in rural communities.

“It’s absolutely critical that we look at our infrastructure, our broadband, our capabilities for housing, our capabilities for shipping and even regular commerce and retail in northern Minnesota and rural areas,” Dolson said.

Dolson plans to engage in a series of listening sessions in Senate District 5 over the next six weeks as he seeks the DFL endorsement.