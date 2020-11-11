Local Bar Owners React to New COVID-19 Restrictions
Because bars and restaurants in Minnesota will now have stricter guidelines in place starting this Friday, one Bemidji area bar in particular wasn’t too thrilled about the decision.
Like a lot of bars in town, Corner Bar experienced challenges when they were forced to close earlier this year, ultimately facing a decrease in sales. With the recent decision that bars and restaurants must stop serving at 10 PM, owner Steve Carter says it’s tough, especially when you have bills to pay and employees who rely on you.
In Brainerd, other owners are not thrilled with Gov. Walz’s decision, either. Two bar owners at the Parlor Saloon and SE’z in downtown Brainerd watched the governor’s plan together, and both expressed their disappointment as the Governor discussed his plans.
