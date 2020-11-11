Lakeland PBS

Local Bar Owners React to New COVID-19 Restrictions

Lakeland News — Nov. 10 2020

Because bars and restaurants in Minnesota will now have stricter guidelines in place starting this Friday, one Bemidji area bar in particular wasn’t too thrilled about the decision.

Like a lot of bars in town, Corner Bar experienced challenges when they were forced to close earlier this year, ultimately facing a decrease in sales. With the recent decision that bars and restaurants must stop serving at 10 PM, owner Steve Carter says it’s tough, especially when you have bills to pay and employees who rely on you.

In Brainerd, other owners are not thrilled with Gov. Walz’s decision, either. Two bar owners at the Parlor Saloon and SE’z in downtown Brainerd watched the governor’s plan together, and both expressed their disappointment as the Governor discussed his plans.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Honors Local Veterans with Video Project

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Area Ski Resort Keeping Safe During Pandemic

NTC Sees Tremendous Support During 2nd Annual Day of Giving

Walz Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions on Bars, Restaurants, Gatherings

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.