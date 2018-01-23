DONATE

Local Author Shares About Murder Mystery Set in Pierz

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 23 2018
The Brainerd Public Library will host new author, Frank Weber who will be discussing his new mystery book set in his hometown of Pierz, Minnesota.

“Murder Book” follows Jon Frederick, a new investigator with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension while investigating a case near the town of Pierz, Minnesota. Jon quietly reopens the murder case of Mandy Baker, a girl Jon had been involved with during high school when Mandy disappeared on the day Jon broke up with her. Digging up the past raises intriguing possibilities with an old friend, Serena Bell-but also forces them to work through old betrayals.

Weber will be at the Brainerd Public Library to discuss the book on Feb.5 at noon. Weber is a forensic psychologist who used his understanding of predators, victim trauma and actual court cases to create the thrilling mystery.

He has received the President’s Award from the Minnesota Correctional Association for his forensic work and more recently received an award of excellence for his clinical work.

The presentation is sponsored by Friends of the Brainerd Public Library and is free for the public to attend.

