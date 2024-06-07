Local Athletes Stand Out at State Track & Field Meet, Win State Titles

The track and field state meet preliminaries at St. Michael-Albertville began Thursday for both Class A and AAA, and there were more than a few area athletes putting themselves in favorable positions heading into the finals on Friday and Saturday. But a few were even claiming state titles.

In the shot put, Brainerd senior Dylan Gross won the Class AAA state title with a personal best throw of 62-10.5, the best throw in the entire state all season and 31st best in the country.

Over in the pits, another Brainerd AAA state champion Ty Nelson in the triple jump saves his best for last, where he got 47-7.5. It’s also the best in the state this year.

The day started with the AAA 3200-meter run final. Bemidji’s Mia Hoffmann was neck and neck for the lead with just a lap to go, and she would eventually finish third with in a school-best 10:44, adding another medal to her awards cabinet.

In the Class A 100-meter dash prelims, Bagley/Fosston’s Ava Phrakonkham was turning all the heads as she ran the state’s fastest time this season in 11.8 seconds, the 12th best ever. She qualifies first heading into Friday’s finals.

And Brainerd’s Cora Clough is the Class AAA state high jump champion, getting 5-04 in her first attempt.